‘Emptiness in my heart is irreplaceable’: Zareen Khan pens tribute for mother days after her demise

Bollywood actress Zareeen Khan on Saturday penned a heartfelt tribute for her mother Parveen Khan after ten days of her passing, sharing a video montage of their special moments together alongside a heartfelt note.

“My Mother , my first love , my best friend , my baby , my world , my everything …. It’s been 10days that you are gone. I’m not gonna write some long caption for the world to read bcoz you know exactly what I’m going through right now without you. There’s a constant ache and emptiness in my heart which is irreplaceable. Be the Chota baby you always were and enjoy your parents’ love in Jannat. Until we meet again,” Zareen wrote in the caption alongside the video.

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Bollywood actress Tabu and Sangeeta Bijlani offered their condolences in the comments section.

Zareen made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the Salman Khan-led epic actioner Veer. She appeared in the song Character Dheela in the 2011 comedy Ready, starring Salman. Her breakthrough came with Housefull 2 (2012), where she played a model. The film remains her highest-grossing release to date.

Zareen ventured into Tamil cinema in 2013 with the song Malgove in Naan Rajavaga Pogiren, and starred in the 2014 Punjabi hit Jatt James Bond. She returned to Bollywood in the 2015 erotic thriller Hate Story 3 and made her Telugu debut in 2019 with the action film Chanakya.

Her most recent film appearance was in the 2021 drama Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.