YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, who crashed his car during Instagram live, may not be able to walk again

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal has said that he fears he may never be able to walk again. Dobhal shared an update about his health weeks after a car crash during an Instagram Live that followed an alleged suicide attempt.

On Tuesday, Anurag posted a video on Instagram. The caption read, “Zindagi Mai Shyd Fir Kabhi Chal Payuga Ya Nahi”.

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In the video, he is seen undergoing physiotherapy and revealing details of his injuries. “One of my legs is totally numb, I cannot move it. The hip above it underwent surgery, because of which the nerves of the leg seem to be damaged. I don’t know how I will recover,” he said.

He also shared the video on his Instagram Story with the caption, “Some bad news”.

The post drew an outpouring of support from fans, with many flooding the comments section with messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Earlier this month, Anurag had uploaded a video on YouTube, describing it as his “final video”, in which he accused his parents and brother of mentally harassing and torturing him over his interfaith marriage. He alleged that his family opposed the marriage and did not allow his wife to enter their home, forcing the couple to live separately.

On March 7, Anurag went live on Instagram while driving his Toyota Fortuner SUV on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway. During the livestream, he said he felt isolated and had no one to reach out to. “Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu, let's go for a final ride,” he said, as the vehicle’s speedometer reportedly showed 140–150 kmph.

The livestream ended in a crash. He was rescued and rushed to hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU in critical condition and underwent multiple surgeries. His manager later confirmed he was under medical observation.

Anurag has since been discharged and is currently recovering at home.

Following his allegations, his brother Kalam publicly rejected the claims, calling them “one-sided allegations” and accusing the YouTuber of seeking attention and views.