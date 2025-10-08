Yash Raj Films to shoot 3 major projects in the UK, PM Keir Starmer says after Mumbai studio visit

Yash Raj Films has signed a deal to shoot three major productions across the UK from early 2026 onwards, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Wednesday during a two-day visit to the Indian studio in Mumbai.

According to media reports, the visit aims at strengthening the ties between the film industries of Britain and India as well as promoting cultural integration.

YRF has been absent from the UK for eight years. This agreement highlights the impact of the UK-India trade deal on the creative sector.

1 5 UK PM Keir Starmer at a screening of a film with Bollywood star Rani Mukherji and YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani. (Photo: Reuters)

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji welcomed the UK Prime Minister as he visited Yash Raj Films studio Wednesday.

2 5 Starmer engrossed in conversation with Rani at the screening. (Photo: Reuters)

Starmer attended a film screening with Rani at the studio. Rani, who is married to Yash Raj Films head and producer Aditya Chopra, was joined by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani at the screening.

The UK PM was accompanied by stalwarts from the British film industry, including representatives from the British Film Institute, British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios and Civic Studios.

As per a report by Variety, the three YRF projects are expected to create over 3,000 jobs and elevate the British economy by millions of pounds.

3 5 Akshaye Widhani became the CEO of Yash Raj Films (YRF) on March 2, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Starmer’s visit to Mumbai coincided with Yash Raj Studios’ 20th anniversary. It promises more creative partnerships between the two countries, including joint film projects and cultural exchange programmes.

“Bollywood is back in Britain, and it’s bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the U.K. as a world-class destination for global filmmaking,” Starmer said in a statement. “This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock – driving growth, strengthening cultural ties and delivering for communities across the country,” he added.

4 5 YRF was founded by Yash Chopra in 1970. Since 2012, the studio is being run by his son Aditya Chopra. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Security arrangements were strengthened at locations surrounding the studio ahead of Starmer’s visit.

Later in the day, Starmer is also set to participate in a football showcase event organised by the English Premier League at Cooperage football ground in south Mumbai.

5 5 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', one of the most iconic films in Bollywood, was predominantly shot across several locations in the UK. (Photo: IMDb)

The football event will promote diplomacy in the field of sports and strengthen ties between the UK and India. Former English professional footballer Michael Owen is also expected to be present at the venue alongside local football enthusiasts and budding players.