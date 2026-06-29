Yash Raj Films makes strategic investment in digital-first entertainment company Rusk Media

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has made a strategic investment in Rusk Media, one of India’s leading digital-first entertainment companies specialising in original vertical storytelling.

The investment backs Rusk Media’s vision to build the next generation of enduring digital IP for India and the world. YRF will oversee the creative direction of original animation and vertical micro-drama IP, while Rusk Media will produce and distribute the content through its proprietary Alright! TV platform and global digital channels, according to a press release.

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Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films, said the the aspiration of the collaboration is to build worlds and not just content. "The instinct to evolve has always been central to YRF’s DNA. Platforms are infrastructure, content and IP are culture. Mayank and his team at Rusk Media have built a deep understanding of how the next generation discovers and inhabits stories, and that is exactly the kind of vision we want to invest in," he said in a statement. “Vertical entertainment in India has produced extraordinary reach, but not the enduring IP that defines a category. That is the gap this collaboration is designed to close. We bring a native understanding of how digitally native audiences discover and build community around content, and with YRF’s backing, we are building for longevity, not the algorithm," Mayank Yadav, Co-Founder and CEO, Rusk Media added.

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