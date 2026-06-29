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regular-article-logo Monday, 29 June 2026

Iran says Qatar to release $6 billion in frozen assets as peace talks with US falter

Tehran launched drone and missile attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday following new US airstrikes against the Islamic Republic, and threatened a 'complete halt' in negotiations to end the war if Washington continues its attacks

AP Published 29.06.26, 03:09 PM
Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian, center, reviews an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian, center, reviews an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. AP/PTI

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that USD6 billion in frozen Iranian assets would be released by Qatar as negotiations with the United States were challenged by attacks across the Persian Gulf this weekend.

Pezeshkian is the highest-ranking official within Iran to reference the release of the funds held by Qatar, a key mediator in the negotiations with Pakistan. So far, US officials say no frozen Iranian assets have been released.

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"Based on the plans made, USD 6 billion out of the total USD12 billion of Iranian resources in Qatar will be released and returned to the country, and necessary follow-ups are being carried out," Pezeshkian was cited by the state-run IRNA news agency as saying. The remarks appeared aimed at selling the Iranian public on the interim deal.

Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday following new US airstrikes against the Islamic Republic, and threatened a "complete halt" in negotiations to end the war if Washington continues its attacks.

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Iran president says Qatar to release $6 billion in frozen assets as peace talks with US falter

Tehran launched drone and missile attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday following new US airstrikes against the Islamic Republic, and threatened a 'complete halt' in negotiations to end the war if Washington continues its attacks
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