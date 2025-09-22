MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Yash Raj Films drops new poster for Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 3’ on Navratri

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film is set to hit theatres on February 27

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.09.25, 12:07 PM
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2 (2019).

Production banner Yash Raj Films dropped a new poster of Rani Mukerji-starrer cop drama Mardaani 3 on Monday to mark the beginning of Navratri.

“On the auspicious Day 1 of Navratri, here’s to celebrating the victory of good over evil. #RaniMukerji returns as top cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3 to investigate the most challenging case of her career,” wrote the makers alongside a poster of the film.

The poster is a close-up of a hand wielding a gun.

Set to hit theatres on February 27, Mardaani will see Rani reprising her role as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The upcoming film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Mardaani, which came out in 2014, emerged as a sleeper hit, with its sequel hitting theatres five years later. The first film amassed approximately Rs 31.4 crore at the domestic box office, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The second film, on the other hand, earned Rs 47.35 crore nett domestically.

Mardaani follows Shivani Shivaji Roy (Rani), a fearless Mumbai cop who confronts a ruthless child trafficking syndicate in Delhi. As she delves deeper, she faces escalating threats and personal danger.

Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vishal Jethwa played the roles of villains in the first two films. While Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Sharma, Mikhail Yawalkar and Anil George also starred in the first film, Mardaani 2 featured Vikram Singh Chauhan, Avneet Kaur and Anchal Sahu in key roles.

Rani was last seen in Ashima Chibber’s Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway alongside Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh. Her performance in the film earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in August this year.

