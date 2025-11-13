Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Haq’ remains steady at box office on Day 6

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Haq maintained a steady momentum at the box office on Day 6, as per latest trade reports.

The film has so far earned Rs 13.11 crore nett at the domestic box office since its release on 7 November, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

The Suparn Verma-directed courtroom drama opened to Rs 1.75 crore nett in India. The film earned Rs 7.20 crore nett in India over its first weekend. On Wednesday, Day 6, the film earned Rs 1.15 crore nett domestically, as per Sacnilk.

Inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case, Haq revolves around a Muslim woman’s legal battle for maintenance after divorce. The film is produced by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios, and also features Vartika Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Danish Husain in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer The Girlfriend has earned Rs 10.10 crore nett in India after six days of theatrical run, reported Sacnilk.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the romantic drama revolves around Bhooma’s (Rashmika) turbulent relationship with her boyfriend Vikram (Dheekshith Shetty). The Girlfriend also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh and Rohini in key roles.

Late singer-composer Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale has earned Rs 18.12 crore nett in India and Rs 21.49 crore nett globally in 13 days, as per Sacnilk. Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, Roi Roi Binale has emerged as the highest-grossing Assamese film of all time. The cast of the Assamese musical also includes Mousumi Alifa, Victor Banerjee, Joy Kashyap, Achurjya Borpatra, and Yashashree Bhuyan.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story has so far earned Rs 17.25 crore nett in India since its release on October 31.