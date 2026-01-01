Siddhant Chaturvedi, Alizeh Agnihotri to star in Hindi remake of French movie ‘La Famille Bélie’

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alizeh Agnihotri are set to team up for an upcoming film, a Hindi remake of the French movie La Famille Bélie, according to reports.

As per a report by PTI, an insider close to the project revealed, “There’s a film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alizeh Agnihotri, which Vikas Bahl will be directing. It's a beautiful film. It’s a remake of a French film ‘La Famille Bélier’, which was remade as ‘CODA’, and it won at the Oscars. It's a musical, it’s in the space of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Khamoshi’. We’ve taken it from the original French film.”

The 2014 French-Belgian film is a coming-of-age comedy-drama directed by Éric Lartigau. It revolves around a 16-year-old girl who is the interpreter for her deaf parents. Her life changes when her music teacher discovers her beautiful singing voice and now she has to choose between pursuing her dream and her responsibility towards her family.

CODA emerged as the first movie with a cast of deaf actors that won the best picture award at the 94th Oscars in 2022.

The upcoming film is expected to go on floors between June to August.

Chaturvedi was last seen in 2025’s romance-drama Dhadak 2 alongside Tripti Dimri. Alizeh, on the other hand, made her acting debut in 2023 with heist thriller, Farrey.

Chaturvedi also has a family entertainer film, directed by Vikas Bahl, in the pipeline. The film will also star Jaya Bachchan and Wamiqa Gabbi.