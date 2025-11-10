MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Haq’ makes double-digit earnings on first weekend

The Suparn Verma-directed courtroom drama also features Vartika Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Danish Husain in pivotal roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.11.25, 11:31 AM
Yami Gautam (left) and Emraan Hashmi (right) in ‘Haq’

Yami Gautam (left) and Emraan Hashmi (right) in ‘Haq’ File picture

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Haq ended its first weekend in theatres by crossing the Rs 10-crore mark at the Indian box office after a slow start.

The Suparn Verma-directed courtroom drama recorded a 91.43 per cent jump in collections on Day 2, and maintained momentum on Day 3, trade figures show.

Haq began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 2.03 crore nett on Day 1, as per industry data tracker Sacnilk. The earnings jumped to Rs 3.79 crore nett on Day 2. On the third day, the film earned Rs 4.19 crore nett, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 10.10 crore nett.

Haq registered an overall occupancy of 23.6 per cent on Sunday. The morning and afternoon shows recorded occupancy of 9.54 per cent and 24.56 per cent, respectively, while evening and night shows performed better with 35.98 per cent and 24.30 per cent occupancy.

The courtroom drama is also performing well globally. It has earned Rs 15 crore gross worldwide in three days, the makers announced on Monday.

Inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case, Haq revolves around a Muslim woman’s legal battle for maintenance after divorce. The film is produced by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios, and also features Vartika Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Danish Husain in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story continued to underperform at the box office, earning Rs 15.75 crore nett at the end of 11 days of theatrical run.

