Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Haq’ sees drop in daily collection on first Monday

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Haq witnessed a drop in its daily collection on its first Monday in theatres, as per latest trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, the Suparn Verma-directed courtroom drama opened to Rs 1.75 crore nett in India on 7 November. The film went on to earn Rs 7.20 crore nett at the domestic box office over its first weekend.

On Monday, the film’s collection dipped to Rs 1 crore nett in India. Haq has so far earned Rs 9.95 crore nett in India since its release, as per Sacnilk.

Inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case, Haq revolves around a Muslim woman’s legal battle for maintenance after divorce.

The film is produced by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios, and also features Vartika Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Danish Husain in pivotal roles.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s fantasy horror comedy Thamma, on the other hand, has so far earned Rs 131.40 crore nett in India since its 21 October release.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story amassed Rs 16 crore nett in India at the end of 11 days of theatrical run.