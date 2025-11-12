Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Haq’ shows slight increase in daily earning on Day 5

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Haq registered a slight increase in daily earning on the fifth day of theatrical run, as per latest trade reports.

The Suparn Verma-directed courtroom drama earned Rs 1.25 core nett on Tuesday, up from Monday’s Rs 1.05 crore nett collection, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

The film’s total domestic earning of the film stands at Rs 11.58 crore nett in India.

Inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case, Haq revolves around a Muslim woman’s legal battle for maintenance after divorce. The film is produced by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios, and also features Vartika Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Danish Husain in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer The Girlfriend has earned Rs 7.97 crore nett in India so far since its November 7 release, as per Sacnilk.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the romantic drama revolves around Bhooma’s (Rashmika) turbulent relationship with her boyfriend Vikram (Dheekshith Shetty). The Girlfriend also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh and Rohini in key roles.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story has so far earned Rs 16.41 crore nett in India since its October 31 release.