DU opens admission portal amid CBSE delay as thousands await updated marksheets

Delhi University on Saturday began the undergraduate admission process at a time when nearly 20,000 Class XII students are awaiting their revised results from the CBSE.

DU started registrations under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 and are seeking admission to its undergraduate programmes.

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However, candidates have to provide the score obtained in board exams while applying through the CSAS portal.

Nearly 1.67 lakh CBSE Class XII students had applied for verification and revaluation of marks following glitches in the on-screen marking (OSM) system under which answer scripts were scanned and provided to evaluators by a private firm called COEMPT. Many scanned copies were blurry, leading to average marking.

The CBSE has released the results of 87 per cent of applicants. The rest are waiting for their updated marksheets.

A DU official said UG applicants could register with their marks before re-evaluation and would be allowed to update their score once the CBSE released their results.

However, a student said that the CBSE sitting on the re-evaluation of specific contested answers for 20 days spoke volumes about its “callousness”.

“The CBSE messed up the results due to the OSM. We struggled to get copies of answer scripts and apply for re-evaluation owing to technical glitches. When we contested some specific answers, the CBSE has been sitting on it for the last 20 days,” the

student said.