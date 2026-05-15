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regular-article-logo Friday, 15 May 2026

Former Disney star Dylan Spouse and wife Barbara Palvin announce pregnancy at Cannes

The couple, who walked the red carpet the the film festival, announced with Palvin flaunting her baby bump

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.05.26, 02:32 PM
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Instagram/ @dylansprouse

Suit Life of Zack and Cody actor Dylan Sprouse and his wife Barbara Palvin are expecting their first child together.

The couple announced their pregnancy at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Friday, where Palvin debuted her baby bump in a stunning light blue gown alongside Sprouse, who looked dapper in a tuxedo.

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They also shared the news in a joint Instagram post featuring maternity portraits and a sonogram. The pregnancy announcement comes nearly three years after the couple tied the knot in Hungary in July 2023.

The former Disney star Dylan Sprouse and international model Barbara Palvin’s love story began in 2017.

In an interview, Palvin said that they met at a Harper's Bazaar party in New York. Sprouse later sent a message with his number, but Palvin, feeling anxious about diving into the spotlight, didn’t reply for six months.

Later, in 2018, they reconnected and Palvin went to China to meet Sprouse, who was then shooting for a drama there.

In 2019, the couple made their relationship red carpet official and got engaged in 2022 though they kept the news under wraps for nearly a year.

In 2023, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Palvin’s home country of Hungary. They held the ceremony at a countryside estate owned by her parents, with Palvin wearing a custom Vivienne Westwood gown.

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