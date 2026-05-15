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regular-article-logo Friday, 15 May 2026

Bengal govt suspends three police officers for ‘lapses’ in probe into RG Kar rape-murder case

'Bengal govt to start departmental probe against ex-Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal, two other officers in RG Kar case,' says chief minister Suvendu Adhikari

Our Web Desk Published 15.05.26, 02:52 PM
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Vineet Goyal, Indira Mukherjee and Abhishek Gupta. TTO graphics.

BJP Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari suspends three IPS officers in RG Kar rape and murder case

Adhikari announced on Friday afternoon that the file of RG Kar rape and murder case of the doctor will be reopened.

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"Bengal govt to start departmental probe against ex-Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal, two other officers in RG Kar case", said chief minister Adhikari.

Vineet Goyal, the then Kolkata police Commissioner, Abhishek Gupta the then deputy Commissioner of police (North) and Indira Mukherjee deputy Commissioner of police (central), have been suspended.

Adhikari, at a press conference in Nabanna, further alleged that the officers were involved in offering bribe to the family and conducting press conference without written order. Departmental proceedings will be initiated against the three IPS officers.

The CM said that the disciplinary proceedings and departmental inquiry would be spearheaded by the state home secretary under guidance of the chief secretary.

The incident occurred on August 9, 2024. A junior doctor at Kolkata ’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found dead in the hospital building inside a seminar hall. A 33-year-old civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested on the suspicion of raping and murdering her.

The incident sparked nationwide protests, with demands for justice for the victim.

The victim's mother Ratna Debnath later fought the recently concluded Bengal elections from the Panihati seat on a BJP ticket and won.

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