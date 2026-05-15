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regular-article-logo Friday, 15 May 2026

PM Modi says UAE ‘unfairly targeted’ in Iran war, India signs pacts on defence, petroleum

The United Arab Emirates will invest $5 billion in Indian infrastructure and RBL Bank and Samman Capital, it was also announced during the prime minister’s visit

Agencies Published 15.05.26, 01:54 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a ceremonial reception, in Abu Dhabi. PTI

India condemns attacks on the United Arab Emirates during the Iran war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his talks with the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday and an Indian government official said the two countries have signed pacts on strategic defence cooperation, petroleum reserves and supply of liquefied petroleum gas.

The UAE will invest $5 billion in Indian infrastructure and RBL Bank and Samman Capital, it was also announced.

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The way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable and the way that country has handled the current situation with restraint is praiseworthy, Modi was quoted by PTI as telling the UAE President.

Earlier this month, Modi had condemned – without naming Iran – an attack on the UAE in which three Indians were injured.

The impact of the West Asia conflict is being felt globally and India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace, the prime minister said on Friday.

Modi landed in the UAE on Friday, marking the beginning of a five-nation visit that will also include the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

Modi landed in Abu Dhabi in the afternoon, where he was welcomed by the UAE President and received a guard of honour after arrival.

F-16s escort PM plane

A formation of F-16 fighter aircraft from the UAE escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane in a special gesture when it entered the Gulf country's airspace on Friday.

"The way your air force escorted me today is an honour for the people of India. For quite some time, we had been speaking over the phone, but I was eager to meet you personally. I am very happy to meet you today," Modi told UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during their meeting.

As the aircraft carrying PM Modi entered the UAE airspace, it was met by a formation of military aircraft, the state-run WAM news agency reported.

"The squadron leader requested permission to escort the aircraft to the airport in a gesture of welcome," it added.

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