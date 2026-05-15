‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT release: When and where to watch the Ranveer Singh-starrer online

Actor Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 is set to drop on JioHotstar on June 4 at 7pm.

“Watch Dhurandhar The Revenge, Raw & Undekha. Grand Digital Premiere on June 4th at 7 PM, starts streaming from June 5th only on JioHotstar,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram on Friday.

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According to media reports, JioHotstar is turning the film’s release into a larger fan event. Before the movie begins streaming, viewers will get access to a specially curated 30-minute pre-show starting at 7 pm on June 4. The pre-show will feature behind-the-scenes stories and candid conversations with the cast.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun.

Dhurandhar, currently available to stream on Netflix, chronicles a long-running Indian intelligence mission in which an undercover operative adopts the identity of a Baloch man, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), and infiltrates Pakistan’s criminal underworld with the objective to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

The sequel charts the rise of Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

The two films in the franchise have collectively grossed more than Rs 3,100 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 alone has earned nearly Rs 1,800 crore globally, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.