Meet Soundarya Sharma, the viral girl from ‘Housefull 5’ dance number ‘Laal Pari’

Actress Soundarya Sharma has taken the internet by storm with her electrifying moves in the music video of rapper Honey Singh’s new Housefull 5 song Laal Pari, also featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa and Nargis Fakhri.

This, however, is not the 30-year-old dancer-actress’s first foray into acting.

1 8 Instagram/@iamsoundaryasharma

ADVERTISEMENT

Born on September 20, 1994, in Delhi, Soundarya made her acting debut with the 2017 film Ranchi Diaries, which was produced by Anupam Kher and Rashmin Majithia.

2 8 Instagram/@iamsoundaryasharma

Later, Soundarya did a workshop with Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. She pursued a short-acting course from the New York Film Academy.

3 8 Instagram/@iamsoundaryasharma

In 2022, Soundarya starred in MX Player's crime web series Raktanchal 2, where she essayed the role of Roli, a supporting character.

4 8 Instagram/@iamsoundaryasharma

Soundarya also participated in Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. However, she was evicted from the show on Day 112. She finished in 9th place.

5 8 Instagram/@iamsoundaryasharma

Soundarya received the prestigious Stree Shakti Rashtriya Puruskar from former Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais in 2023. The Stree Shakti Puraskar (Woman Power Award) is an annual award given by the Union ministry of women and child development to individuals and institutions working to promote women empowerment.

6 8 Instagram/@iamsoundaryasharma

Currently, social media platforms are buzzing with praise for Soundarya’s dancing prowess. “Soundarya has now become India's crush,” wrote one Instagram user. “She overshadowed other actresses in this song by her moves,” posted another fan. “She stole the show,” commented another netizen on Instagram.

7 8 Instagram/@iamsoundaryasharma

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced under Nadiadwala Grandson, Housefull 5 is set to hit theatres on June 6.

8 8 Instagram/@iamsoundaryasharma

Soundarya is also very popular on social media. She has over 10 million followers on Instagram and around 1,54,400 followers on X (formerly Twitter).