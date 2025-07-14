BTS member J-Hope brings the house down at Lollapalooza in Berlin, leaves fans gushing

BTS member J-Hope brought the house down with his scintillating performance at Lollapalooza music festival on Sunday at Olympiastadion in Berlin. Thoroughly enthralled by the K-pop singer’s smooth dance moves and singing, fans called the fest ‘Hobipalooza’ in a nod to the singer’s birth name, Jung Ho-seok. Here’s a look at some moments from the concert.

J-Hope’s Lollapalooza appearance, his second in a career spanning 12 years, was a masterclass in style and performance. The rapper-singer became the first Korean artist to headline the musical festival in Chicago in 2022.

The K-pop artist performed for 90 minutes, blending songs from BTS and his solo albums. With solo hits like What If…, Pandora’s Box, and Sweet Dreams, alongside BTS chart-toppers such as Mic Drop, Dynamite, and Butter, he kept fans engaged with his dynamic renditions.

In between his performances, J-Hope thanked the crowd for attending his show.

“I’m here in Berlin, after my first (Lollapalooza) in 2022… There were so many things I became grateful for during my tour. Thank you so much for being there with me all the way through. I love you all,” he said, as the crowd cheered in unison.

After his performances, J-Hope posed for the lens with the background dancers backstage.

The 31-year-old resumed his civilian life last year after discharge from military service. On the work front, he recently released the single Killin' It Girl featuring GloRilla, which topped several international charts.

J-Hope is set to join his BTS bandmates — RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga and V — later this month in Los Angeles to start preparing for band activities. BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.

J-Hope recently wrapped up his solo concert tour Hope On The Stage. The tour, in which he performed songs from his debut solo album Jack in the Box and the mini-album Hope on the Street Vol. 1, had shows in Seoul, North America, and various parts of Asia.

