In pics: Orlando Bloom, Neeraj Chopra, Nicole Kidman attend Wimbledon men’s singles final

Hollywood stars Henry Cavill, Orlando Bloom, George Russell, Cynthia Erivo, and Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club on Church Road in London on Sunday.
Here’s a look at some of their moments at the match.
George Russell was spotted at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club along with Carmen Montero Mundt.
Liam Hemsworth looked suave in a crisp white suit at the Wimbledon men’s singles championship.
Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton attended the championship with son George and daughter Charlotte. The Royal family greeted the crowd at the event.
Sienna Miller cheered from the stands, raising her hands and smiling at the camera.
Henry Cavill, who showed up in a blue suit, was engrossed in the match.
Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo looked chic in a black-and-white striped shirt. She complemented it with a monochrome polka dot tie.
Orlando Bloom was spotted cheering during the men’s singles final at Wimbledon. Dressed in a sharp brown suit, the actor brought energy to the stands.
Two-time Olympic medallist, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, attended the finale in a grey double-breasted suit worn over a black shirt.
Nicole Kidman looked elegant in an all-white ensemble — a double breasted blazer worn over a shirt paired with a wide-brim sun hat.
Also in attendance was Matthew McConaughey. He was spotted cheering from the stands during the match.
Irish singer and former member of band One Direction Niall Horan also showed up for the Wimbledon Men’s Singles finals.
All of Us Strangers actors Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal attended the finale match together, which saw Jannik Sinner defeat Carlos Alcaraz to claim the title.