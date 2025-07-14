In pics: Orlando Bloom, Neeraj Chopra, Nicole Kidman attend Wimbledon men’s singles final

Hollywood stars Henry Cavill, Orlando Bloom, George Russell, Cynthia Erivo, and Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club on Church Road in London on Sunday.

Here’s a look at some of their moments at the match.

1 12 Instagram/ @wimbledon

ADVERTISEMENT

George Russell was spotted at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club along with Carmen Montero Mundt.

2 12 Instagram/ @wimbledon

Liam Hemsworth looked suave in a crisp white suit at the Wimbledon men’s singles championship.

3 12 Instagram/ @wimbledon

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton attended the championship with son George and daughter Charlotte. The Royal family greeted the crowd at the event.

4 12 Instagram/ @wimbledon

Sienna Miller cheered from the stands, raising her hands and smiling at the camera.

5 12 Instagram/ @wimbledon

Henry Cavill, who showed up in a blue suit, was engrossed in the match.

6 12 Instagram/ @wimbledon

Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo looked chic in a black-and-white striped shirt. She complemented it with a monochrome polka dot tie.

7 12 Instagram/ @wimbledon

Orlando Bloom was spotted cheering during the men’s singles final at Wimbledon. Dressed in a sharp brown suit, the actor brought energy to the stands.

8 12 Instagram/ @wimbledon

Two-time Olympic medallist, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, attended the finale in a grey double-breasted suit worn over a black shirt.

9 12 Instagram/ @wimbledon

Nicole Kidman looked elegant in an all-white ensemble — a double breasted blazer worn over a shirt paired with a wide-brim sun hat.

10 12 Instagram/ @wimbledon

Also in attendance was Matthew McConaughey. He was spotted cheering from the stands during the match.

11 12 Instagram/ @wimbledon

Irish singer and former member of band One Direction Niall Horan also showed up for the Wimbledon Men’s Singles finals.

12 12 Instagram/ @wimbledon

All of Us Strangers actors Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal attended the finale match together, which saw Jannik Sinner defeat Carlos Alcaraz to claim the title.