Shubhanshu Shukla returns to Earth, sets tone for India's human spaceflight

Shubhanshu Shukla returned to Earth on Tuesday after an 18-day stay on the International Space Station, a feat that holds the promise to herald India's own human spaceflight ambitions.

The Lucknow-born Shukla and three other astronauts of the private Axiom-4 mission splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the San Diego coast in California at 2:31 am Pacific Time (3:01 pm IST).

Axiom-4 mission crew member and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla reaches Earth with other crew members of the mission after the Dragon spacecraft splashed down off California.

Shukla, a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force, became the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma's 1984 sojourn as part of a Soviet Russian mission.

He also scripted history by becoming the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station with the longest stint -- 20 days -- in orbit around the Earth.

The Dragon Grace spacecraft lifted off from Florida on June 25 and docked at the International Space Station on June 26 after a 28-hour journey.

The Axiom-4 mission crew comprising Shukla, commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary spent the next 18 days conducting 60 experiments and 20 outreach sessions.

Shubhanshu Shukla and other Axiom-4 mission crew members reach Earth as the Dragon spacecraft splashed down off California.

Travelling at a speed of over 28,000 km per hour, the Dragon spacecraft, carrying the Axiom-4 crew members, executed a series of manoeuvres to gradually slow down and enter the Earth's atmosphere, braving intense heat before a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

Minutes later, the Dragon spacecraft was hauled up over SpaceX's recovery ship 'Shannon', where Shukla and the other astronauts emerged from the spacecraft.

The astronauts were helped by the ground staff to get on their feet as they adapted to gravity on Earth after experiencing weightless conditions during their 20-day trip.

Family members of Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla celebrate the landing of Space-X spacecraft, in Lucknow, Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

The astronaut's parents, who watched the splashdown in Lucknow, heaved a sigh of relief as their son returned to Earth.

While Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, and mother Asha Devi wiped their tears, his sister, Suchi Misra, welcomed her brother's landing with moist eyes and folded hands.

"He has been to space and back, and we are all over the moon because this mission has its own importance for the country's Gaganyaan programme," Shambhu Dayal Shukla said.

"It is a matter of great fortune for us that his mission complete... We never thought that our son would reach such heights.... This is a matter of pride for our country and the people of the country. I thank everyone who prayed for our son..." Shukla's father added.

Asha Shukla, his mother, said. "It feels good; we are all very happy. We prayed that they will come back safely. We are very excited to meet our son after 18 to 20 days.... We are very proud of our son," she said.

Family members of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla celebrate the landing of Space-X spacecraft, in Lucknow, Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Shukla's sister Suchi Mishra said, "Today again we are feeling the same emotions that we had on the day he went for the mission. We will celebrate a lot when he comes back."

"Every day we prayed and thanked God. When we talked, to him he seemed very happy... Being a pilot and now an astronaut, he might have seen the different beauty of our nation, and there is no doubt that 'Saare Jahan se acha Hindustan humara," she added.

ISRO had invested Rs 550 crore for the spaceflight, and the learnings from the mission are expected to help India fulfil its own human spaceflight ambitions – the Gaganyaan project, which is eyeing a 2027 lift-off.

5 9

The prime minister said that as India's first astronaut to have visited the International Space Station, Shukla has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit.

"It marks another milestone towards our own Human Space Flight Mission - Gaganyaan," Modi said in a post on X.

6 9

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath led the tributes, describing Shukla’s feat as “a glorious symbol of courage, dedication and commitment to science.”

“Welcome back to Earth! Heartfelt congratulations to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and his team on the successful completion of the historic #AxiomMission4,” Adityanath wrote on X.

“Every Indian, especially the people of Uttar Pradesh, is proud today. India awaits your return with great excitement,” he added.

7 9

"Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's successful return from the historic Axiom-4 mission is a proud moment for every Indian. He has not just touched space, he has lifted India's aspirations to new heights. His journey to the International Space Station and back is not just a personal milestone; it is a proud stride for India's growing space ambitions. Wishing him great success in his future endeavours," defence minister Rajnath Singh posted on X.

The IAF also posted a congratulatory message on X, welcoming Shukla.

8 9

"Welcome back to Earth, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. All Air Warriors of the Indian Air Force extend heartfelt congratulations on the successful completion of the Axiom-4 mission," it posted.

The IAF also shared a digital poster carrying a profile photo of the Indian astronaut and a caption -- 'An odyssey of courage, strength and inspiration'. The slogan 'Sare Jehan Se Acha Hindustan Hamara' was also written on it in a tri-colour theme.

9 9

"Welcome home, Shubhanshu Shukla! We are really happy to see that you are back. It is a matter of pride for us to see what you have done. Congratulations to you and your team members, and best wishes to your family," Bengal chief minister Banerjee posted on X.

The Axiom-4 crew underwent a series of medical checks on board the ship before boarding a helicopter for a ride back to the shore.

The four astronauts are expected to spend seven days in rehabilitation as they adjust back to life on Earth under the influence of gravity, unlike the weightlessness experienced in orbit.

ISRO said Shukla has successfully completed all seven microgravity experiments and other planned activities, achieving a significant milestone in the Axiom-4 mission.

It said that experiments on the Indian strain of Tardigrades, Myogenesis, sprouting of methi and moong seeds, cyanobacteria, microalgae, crop seeds and Voyager Display have been completed as planned.

Shukla conducted seven microgravity experiments assigned by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), ranging from muscle regeneration and radiation effects to studies on algae, crop resilience and human physiology, all considered vital research for India’s upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.