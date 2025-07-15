‘Special Ops’ S2 to ‘Vir Das Fool Volume’: New films and shows hitting OTT this week

From the highly-anticipated second season of a spy thriller series starring Kay Kay Menon to a new comedy show by Vir Das, the third week of July is packed with a diverse mix of films, documentaries, and shows for OTT viewers in India. Here’s everything you need to know.

Apocalypse in the Tropics

1 9 IMDb

Streaming from: July 14

Streaming on: Netflix

Apocalypse in the Tropics, a new documentary by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Petra Costa, chronicles the blurring line between democracy and theocracy in Brazil, depicting how Evangelical Christianity has become more powerful in Brazilian politics, especially in the years leading up to Jair Bolsonaro’s election as president in 2018. It focuses on the role of Pentecostal pastor and televangelist Silas Malafaia, who has had a big influence on political decisions in the recent past. Through interviews with leaders, church figures, and common people, the documentary shows how religion is shaping the face of democracy in Brazil and other countries around the globe.

Amy Bradley is Missing

2 9 IMDb

Streaming from: July 16

Streaming on: Netflix

Amy Bradley, a 23-year-old girl, vanished from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship off the coast of Curaçao on March 24, 1998. Her mysterious disappearance forms the subject for a new documentary, Amy Bradley Is Missing. Directed by Ari Mark and Phil Lott, the three-episode docuseries pieces together first-hand accounts from her family, the ship’s crew, and FBI investigators. From grainy cruise footage to alleged brothel sightings, the documentary explores all possibilities in the case.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

3 9 IMDb

Streaming from: July 16

Streaming on: Prime Video

Lola Tung’s Isabel “Belly” Conklin and Gavin Casalegno’s Jeremiah Fisher decide to get married, leaving their mothers shocked in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. While Belly plans for a future with Jeremiah, her ex-boyfriend Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) finally realises that she is the love of his life. Belly finds it difficult to move on from Conrad with Jeremiah. Based on a novel by best-selling author Jenny Han, the third instalment of the teen romance will feature new cast members Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino.

Untamed

4 9 IMDb

Streaming from: July 17

Streaming on: Netflix

Set in the dense forests and jagged cliffs of Yosemite, Untamed is a murder mystery starring Eric Bana as Kyle Turner, a senior park ranger investigating the suspicious death of a woman who falls from El Capitan. What begins as an isolated incident snowballs into a series of disappearances. As Turner and his rookie partner Naya (Lily Santiago) dig deeper, they unearth a crime that’s been brushed under the carpet for a long time.

Rematch

5 9 IMDb

Streaming from: July 18

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

World chess champion Garry Kasparov faces off against IBM’s computer Deep Blue in a rematch that marked a historic moment — the first time a human player lost a chess match to a machine. Christian Cooke plays Kasparov in this series. Directed by Yan England, and co-created by Bruno Nahon and Andre Gulluni, the six-episode series also stars Sarah Bolger, Trine Dyrholm, Aidan Quinn, Tom Austen, Luke Pasqualino and Orion Lee.

Special Ops Season 2

6 9 File picture

Streaming from: July 18

Streaming on: JioHotstar

R&AW agent Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) returns in this instalment to tackle a new-age threat to India: cyberterrorism. As a conspiracy targeting India’s digital payments infrastructure comes to light, Himmat and his team travel from Budapest to Georgia to unearth the masterminds behind it. The season also deals with themes of misuse of artificial intelligence.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3

7 9 IMDb

Streaming from: July 18

Streaming on: JioHotstar

In Strange New Worlds, Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the starship USS Enterprise explore new worlds throughout the galaxy a decade before Star Trek: The Original Series. The series stars Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding and Rebecca Romijn. This is the 11th Star Trek series and a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery.

Vir Das: Fool Volume

8 9 File picture

Streaming from: July 18

Streaming on: Netflix

International Emmy-winning comedian Vir Das is back with a new comedy special. Filmed after a vocal injury threatened to derail his biggest show, Fool Volume will mark Das’s seventh collaboration with Netflix. The upcoming comedy show will see Das open up about self-doubt and the side effects of global fame.

Wall to Wall

9 9 IMDb

Streaming from: July 18

Streaming on: Netflix

Wall to Wall is a Korean thriller from Unlocked director Kim Tae-joon. It follows Woo-sung (Kang Ha-neul), a man who buys his dream apartment, only to be haunted by mysterious noises. As the strange noises invite complaints from other residents in the building, Woo-sung teams up with his suspicious upstairs neighbour (Seo Hyun-woo) to get to the root cause.