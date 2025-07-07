239th time lucky: Nico Hulkenberg finally gets first F1 podium at Silverstone

The 2025 sporting calendar continues to be defined by the breaking of long-standing jinxes and on Sunday, Formula One had its own fairy tale. At the 75th British Grand Prix, Nico Hulkenberg — a driver once synonymous with “unluckiest in F1” —clinched his first-ever podium finish after 239 race starts, breaking a 15-year curse.

1 7 Nico Hulkenberg with his first ever F1 trophy(All images taken from Getty)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hulkenberg, racing for Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, crossed the line in third at a rain-drenched Silverstone circuit, holding off a late charge from Lewis Hamilton in treacherous British weather. The 37-year-old German, who began the race down in P19, strategised and showed composure on a day when many faltered.

2 7

The result ends a frustrating record that had followed Hulkenberg for years — the most race starts without a podium in Formula One history. The German, who hails from the Rhineland, made his debut with Williams in 2010 and has since raced for Force India (now Aston Martin), Renault, Haas, and most recently Kick Sauber, often as a dependable hand but never a headline act.

3 7

Hulkenberg’s F1 journey mirrors the silent toil of many mid-grid warriors. His talent has never been in doubt — he famously clinched pole position in just his rookie season at the 2010 Brazilian Grand Prix, outpacing even then-dominant Sebastian Vettel by over a second. But since then, a mix of team strategy, mechanical misfortune, and timing kept him away from the top three. Four fourth-place finishes were as close as he got.

4 7

With chaos reigning and drivers struggling for grip on a slippery Silverstone track, Hulkenberg kept his head down and climbed the field steadily. The decisive break came late in the race after a 10-second penalty handed to Oscar Piastri for a safety car infringement reshuffled the top order. Lando Norris went on to win his first home Grand Prix, while Hulkenberg slotted into P3 — finally converting years of promise into podium glory.

5 7

Speaking to Jenson Button in the post-race interview, an emotional Hulkenberg said,

“I think I was in denial until the last pit stop. Then I heard we had gapped Lewis quite a bit, but he was catching fast. I knew he’d give everything in front of his home crowd. But I told myself, ‘Sorry guys – it’s also my day!’ I’ve got to stick my neck out.”

6 7 Hulkenberg's teammate Gabriel Bortoleto was quick to congratulate him

Though this was his first F1 podium, Hulkenberg is no stranger to elite racing success. In 2015, he won the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans with Porsche, cementing his reputation as one of the most versatile and capable drivers outside the F1 spotlight.

7 7 Even Max Verstappen celebrated Hulkenberg's achievement

With this result, Hulkenberg joins the list of 2025's curse-breakers — a year that has already seen Tottenham Hotspur lift silverware, Royal Challengers Bengaluru win the IPL, and South Africa lifting an ICC trophy after . For Nico Hulkenberg, the 239th time was the charm.

RELATED TOPICS Formula 1