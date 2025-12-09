‘Where's Robin?’: Maya Hawke's absence from 'Stranger Things' posters sparks speculation

The omission of Robin Buckley from the first-look character posters for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 by Netflix has sparked speculation about the character’s fate in the show finale.

The fan-favourite character is played by Maya Hawke. And her absence from the new posters has left the internet asking “where is Robin?”.

The posters, dropped on Monday, feature all the main characters from the show, including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Joe Keery.

1 7 Instagram/ @netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

In the new poster, Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, referred to as the ‘Heart of the party’ by his friends, seems to be wearing a camouflage vest. The intense, stormy red background suggests that Mike may also have found himself in the Upside Down.

2 7 Instagram/ @netflix

Eleven, played by British actress Millie Bobby Brown, is all set for her final combat with the show’s antagonist, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). In the new poster, Eleven had a serious and focused expression on her face, with blood dripping from one of her nostrils.

3 7 Instagram/ @netflix

Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers surprised everyone by emerging as a sorcerer in the first volume of the fifth season. By channeling Vecna’s powers and tapping into the hive mind, Will has now possessed powers that allow him to control and destroy the Demogorgons, monsters connected to the hive mind.

4 7 Instagram/ @netflix

The first volume of Season 5 shows Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink, trapped inside the mind of Vecna, even as her physical body still lies in the hospital bed. Max, who rescued Mike’s sister Holly (Nell Fisher), hatched a plan with the latter in Volume 1 to escape Vecna’s mind.

5 7 Instagram/ @netflix

The newly dropped posters also feature Lucas Sinclair, played by Caleb McLaughlin. However, his sister Erica, played by Priah Ferguson, was missing from the new posters.

6 7 Instagram/ @netflix

Gaten Matarazzo’s Dustin Henderson appears to be seeking vengeance for the death of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the new poster. Munson was killed by demobats in the final episode of Season 4.

7 7 Instagram/ @netflix

The new posters also feature Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton).

The first four seasons have garnered 1.2 billion views in total since their premiere. The next three episodes of the series will hit Netflix on 26 December, and the finale will arrive in select theatres on the New Year (IST).