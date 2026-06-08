‘Karuppu’ OTT release: When and where to watch Suriya-starrer Tamil action drama

Tamil action drama Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 12, the streaming platform announced Monday.

Directed by RJ Balaji, the film hit theatres on May 15, after a series of delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karuppu marks RJ Balaji’s first solo directorial venture, after previously co-directing his earlier projects.

The supporting cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Natty Natraj as a judge, along with Mansoor Ali Khan, George Maryan, Swasika, Sshivadha and Supreeth Reddy, among others.

“God mode ON #KaruppuOnPrime, June 12,” Prime Video wrote on Instagram.

Karuppu is a fantasy action drama centred on Karuppasamy, a guardian deity in Tamil folk religion. The film follows the deity disguising himself as a lawyer to fight judicial corruption while trying to save a young girl’s life.

Music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar, whose background score in the trailer has drawn attention. Karuppu is produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures.

Talking about the film, Prabhu said, “Karuppu celebrates the spirit of rooted storytelling while delivering the scale and emotion of a truly commercial entertainer.”

Speaking about Karuppu’s upcoming release on Prime Video, actor Suriya said, “I am truly humbled by the immense love and appreciation Karuppu has received at the box office. Now the movie is set for its streaming premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video from June 12. It is wonderful to see the continuous outpour of love & response. Look forward to the OTT premiere as well.”

The film has gone on to become a major commercial success and one of the biggest hits in Suriya’s career. According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Karuppu has grossed Rs 304 crore worldwide, including Rs 193.40 crore from India and Rs 80.60 crore overseas.