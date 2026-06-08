Adani Ports wins 10-year marine services contract for Argentina’s first LNG export project

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has secured a 10-year marine services contract for Argentina’s first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export project, marking the company’s entry into South America and further expanding its global marine services footprint.

The contract has been awarded to APSEZ’s step-down subsidiary, Adani Harbour International FZCO, through a consortium with Argentina-based Meridian Group following a global competitive tender process conducted by Southern Energy SA (SESA), the company said in a statement on Monday.

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The award strengthens APSEZ’s position in international energy logistics value chains and highlights its growing expertise in specialised marine services.

Under the agreement, the consortium will provide end-to-end marine services for the LNG export project, including tugboat operations for LNG carriers, offshore logistics and supply support, and crew transfer services. The project will be supported by four high-specification tugboats, one anchor handling tug supply vessel, and one crew boat.

Commenting on the development, Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of APSEZ, said, " With marine operations in 12 countries and a growing fleet of marine assets supporting ports, LNG terminals, national oil companies, refineries and offshore facilities, we bring deep operational expertise to complex maritime environments."

"By combining these capabilities with strong local partnerships, we are helping create reliable maritime ecosystems that enable new energy trade corridors and strengthen long-term supply resilience," he added.

APSEZ noted that Argentina is emerging as a significant LNG supplier, with agreements already in place to support exports of up to 10 million tonnes (MT) annually to India from 2027. The Southern Energy Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project is expected to play a key role in connecting this growing supply source with global demand centres.

The Southern Energy FLNG project is being developed by SESA, a joint venture between Golar LNG and Pan American Energy (PAE). Located in the San Matías Gulf in Argentina’s Río Negro Province, the project will liquefy natural gas from the General San Martin pipeline aboard the FLNG vessel Hilli Episeyo. Commercial operations are expected to commence in September 2027.

In its first phase, the project is expected to produce 2.45 MT of LNG annually, equivalent to around 28 cargoes per year, making it Argentina’s first operational LNG export project.

The contract will be executed through Meridian Transportes Marítimos SA, a 51:49 joint venture between Adani Harbour International FZCO and Meridian Group.