‘Dude’ OTT release: When and where to watch Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer action thriller

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is set to premiere on Netflix on November 14, the streaming platform announced on Monday. The action thriller can be viewed in Telugu, Hindu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Helmed by debutant director Keerthiswaran, the film hit theatres on October 17.

“One Dude, one thousand problems, no solutions. Watch Dude on Netflix, out 14 November in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

Previously titled PR04, Dude features music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon and Rohin also play key roles in the film.

Dude revolves around childhood friends Agan and Kuralarasi, who run an event management company and belong to a group called the ‘Dude Group’, known for planning surprises. The story takes a romantic turn when Kural confesses her love for Agan.

The film marks Mythri Movie Makers’s second Tamil production after the Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly.

Ranganath will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Tamil romcom Love Insurance Kompany, scheduled to hit theatres on December 18.