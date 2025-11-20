‘Homebound’ OTT release: When and where to watch Neeraj Ghaywan’s social drama

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound is set to premiere on Netflix on November 21, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, the film has been selected as India’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards.

“A long road home. A friend that feels like home. India’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film. Homebound, is out 21 November on Netflix,” wrote the streamer on X.

Homebound had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard category in May. The film hit theatres in India on September 26.

The film’s story was inspired by an essay, Taking Amrit Home (now retitled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), by Kashmiri journalist Basharat Peer. It was published in the New York Times in 2020.

Homebound follows the journey of two childhood friends in a North Indian village, striving to land a police job. But as they edge closer to their dream, desperation and personal conflict begin to test the strength of their bond.

The film received a nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer for the film jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.