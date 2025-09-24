‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 3 OTT release: When and where to watch the Japanese survival thriller

The third season of Japanese survival thriller Alice in Borderland, starring Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, is set to stream on Netflix on September 25. The series is a live-action adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Hara Aso, and is directed by Shinsuke Sato.

Alice in Borderland follows three friends who are transported to a mysterious, deserted version of Tokyo. After being trapped with no hope of escaping, the trio are forced to participate in dangerous games in order to survive.

Also starring Nijiro Murakami, Aya Asahina, Ayame Misaki, Dori Sakurada, Ayaka Miyoshi, Tomohisa Yamashita, and Keita Machida, the survival thriller series is produced by Akira Morii.

The first season of Alice in Borderland premiered on Netflix in 2020, while the second instalment hit the streamer in 2022.

The second season ended with the surviving players rejecting the offer to stay in the Borderland (a near-death purgatory) and return to the real world, only to have their memories of the games wiped clean.

Arisu and Usagi (played by Tao Tsuchiya), still strangers to each other in this new reality, meet again at the hospital and seem to start a new chapter.

The upcoming season will continue the story of Arisu and Usagi, who will be portrayed as a happily married couple. However, their lives are set to take a deadly turn after Usagi is abducted, leading Arisu to return to the perilous world of Borderlands to save his wife.