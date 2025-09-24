‘A new era’: Ali Fazal begins prepping for ‘Mirzapur’ film adaptation

Actor Ali Fazal on Tuesday said he has started preparing for the feature adaptation of the hit Prime Video series Mirzapur, in which he plays the fan-favourite character Guddu Bhaiya.

The actor announced the project on Instagram, posting a gym picture along with the caption: “GAME ON!! M- the film begins!! A new era and so we must prepare. Lots to share as we embark on this journey..coming soon…”.

The film, backed by Amazon MGM Studios under the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer banner, is slated to release theatrically in 2026.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur starred Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi and others.

Set in the lawless heartland of Mirzapur, the story follows two brothers who cross paths with a powerful crime lord’s son, triggering a chain of violent events that reshape their destinies.

Panchayat and Kota Factory star Jitendra Kumar has reportedly joined the cast of Mirzapur film as Bablu Pandit, a part originally played by Vikrant Massey in Prime Video's popular crime drama series. In Mirzapur Season 1, Babloo died a shocking death. His character in the film is likely to face a similar fate, causing Massey to turn down the offer, as per reports.

Also starring Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha in key roles, the first season of Mirzapur was released in 2018, followed by the second season in 2020 and the third season in 2024.