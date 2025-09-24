Restored version of ‘Sholay’ with alternate ending to screen at Indian Film Festival of Sydney

A restored version of Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 classic Sholay, featuring its original ending, will be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Sydney, nearly fifty years after the film’s theatrical debut.

The festival will be held in the Australian city from October 9 to October 11. Sippy’s film will be screened on the second day (October 10).

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the very first time in Australia, experience Sholay like it was meant to be seen - with its original ending. A once-in-a-lifetime screening at the Indian Film Festival of Sydney, October 9–11, 2025. Don’t just watch history. Be part of it,” wrote the organisers on Instagram.

Director Ramesh Sippy reportedly wanted the climax of his landmark 1975 film to be different. He wanted Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar) to kill the villain, Gabbar Singh. However, distributors convinced him to alter it. The climax showed Thakur sparing Gabbar, who is then arrested.

Sippy's original version was also shot but never saw the light of the day.

Often hailed as the greatest Bollywood film of all time, Sholay blends action, drama and comedy. The story revolves around two criminals, Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), who are hired by a retired police officer, Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar), to capture a ruthless bandit, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).

Sholay’s gripping plot, memorable dialogues, and powerful performances made it a massive hit. Its soundtrack, composed by R.D. Burman, added to its enduring legacy.

Also starring Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan, the film emerged as the biggest box office hit in Indian cinema history and held the record for being the highest-grossing Indian film for over a decade.

A restored, uncut version of Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 classic Sholay, was screened at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival on September 6 to mark the movie’s 50th anniversary.

The film was originally released on August 15, 1975.