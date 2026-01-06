What made actor Adivi Sesh acquire ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ rights for a Telugu film

Actor Adivi Sesh has revealed that ’90s hit Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast is one of his favourites, and he acquired its rights to pay tribute to the song in the upcoming film Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha.

The original 1994 Mohra song featured Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

Speaking about the song, Adivi shared that while conceptualising the film’s teaser, he was determined to recreate a sense of nostalgia for the audience.

“Growing up in the ’90s, this track was everywhere, and I absolutely loved it. It was actually part of the first dance performance I ever did on a school stage, in a medley of songs, and that moment is still very vivid in my memory,” Adivi said in a statement.

Explaining why the iconic song made its way into the film, Adivi said, “When we were working on the film, I felt an instinctive pull to bring this song in - not as a gimmick, but as a feeling. Using it as one of the songs in the film was my way of tipping my hat to that younger version of myself who fell in love with music, performance, and the joy of entertaining people.”

“We made sure to acquire the rights properly because it mattered to me that this homage was done the right way. It’s a small, personal memory woven into a much larger film, and I hope audiences feel that sense of nostalgia and energy when they hear it,” Adivi further said.

“Some songs stay with you forever, and Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast is one of those songs for me,” Adivi added.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, who co-wrote the screenplay with Adivi, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha also stars Mrunal Thakur and marks Anurag Kashyap’s Telugu acting debut.

According to IMDb, Dacoit revolves around an angry man seeking vengeance against his former girlfriend who betrayed him.

Presented by Annapurna Studios, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang.

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19.