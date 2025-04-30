‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega says she wants to direct a script she has been developing for a decade

"Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega says she has been working on a script for nearly a decade and now feels ready to get behind the camera for the project.

In a conversation with Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known professionally as the musician The Weeknd, for the V Magazine, the actor said she believes it is the right time to bring the project to life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a script that I’ve known that I was going to make for almost 10 years. It’s weird because it’s something that I thought of when I was younger and when I first started out in this field, and it’s only now that I’m actually starting to take the steps to get it made, which is really interesting," Ortega said.

The 22-year-old actor, who has a production credit on the upcoming second season of Netflix's "Wednesday", said she’s picked up a trick or two about filmmaking while working on the series.

"There’s so much that goes on behind the scenes that I wasn’t aware of. I’m just putting the puzzle pieces together in my head. So I think I needed a few years of that under my belt to understand the order of doing things,” Ortega said.

“Everything that I’ve done in my career, I feel like there’s a reason why I didn’t make this story at an earlier time, but I’m really excited about it. Then there are a couple of other things I’m trying to develop right now, but it’s strictly off of being inspired by another actor or a writer, characters that I’ve never really gotten the opportunity to play before," she added.

Ortega, also known for appearing in "You" as films such as "Scream" and "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", also aims to star in her directorial.

"That’s probably the main thing that I want to do. I see that for myself. I just feel that’s the way my brain wants to work and think, and that’s how I even view my acting sometimes.

"I don’t want to be in the things that I create in the future, but starting out, because I’ve created more leverage for myself with a name as an actor, I may as well use that as a stepping stone," she added.

Ortega and Tesfaye are starring together in the upcoming musical psychological film "Hurry Up Tomorrow". Directed by Trey Edward Shults, the movie will open in US theatres in May.





Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.