‘Wednesday S2 Part 2’ to ‘Inspector Zende’: New films and shows dropping on OTT this week

From new episodes of a popular Netflix supernatural thriller series to a
much-anticipated cop thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee, a variety of shows and
films are set to hit the OTT space in the first week of September. Here’s
everything you need to know.
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2
Streaming from: September 3
Platform: Netflix
The second part of Wednesday’s sophomore season picks up after
Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) survives an attack at Willow Hill. Meanwhile,
darker forces emerge at Nevermore Academy, threatening to upend the school.
Among the other cast members, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers and
Hunter Doohan are back, with Lady Gaga joining the ensemble.
Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2
Streaming from: September 4
Platform: Netflix
The stop-motion series adds four shorts to its first season. Haru
continues her job at Pokémon Resort, where she welcomes new Pokémon like
Luxray, Arcanine and Sealeo. Her work gets complicated as her ex-boyfriend Kent
and Tyler’s uncle Dan arrive, testing her resolve as a concierge.
Dish It Out
Streaming from: September 5
Platform: Prime Video
Tilly Ramsay hosts this new cooking series, where each episode begins
with her opening surprise ingredient boxes sent by celebrity chefs, social
media stars and family members. She must then create dishes from them. Across
eight episodes, more than 50 guests, including Gordon and Tana Ramsay, feature
on the show.
Highest 2 Lowest
Streaming from: September 5
Platform: Apple TV+
Spike Lee directs this retelling of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low,
set in New York. Denzel Washington plays music mogul David King, whose son is
mistakenly kidnapped. The crisis forces him to choose between his empire and
his family. Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky and Ice Spice round out
the cast of the movie.
Inspector Zende
Streaming from: September 5
Platform: Netflix
Based on real events, Inspector Zende follows Mumbai police officer
Madhukar Zende (Manoj Bajpayee) as he pursues serial killer Carl Bhojraj (Jim
Sarbh) after the latter escapes from prison. Zende was the one who first nabbed
Bhojraj years ago.
Kammattam
Streaming from: September 5
Platform: ZEE5
Based on a financial scandal in Thrissur, this Malayalam thriller
follows Inspector Antonio George (Sudev Nair) as he digs into the curious case
of a suspicious necklace found at an accident site. The six-episode series
follows how the case unravels a crime network tied to banks.
The Paper
Streaming from: September 5
Platform: JioHotstar
This mockumentary comedy series follows the staff of the Toledo Truth
Teller, a small newspaper facing closure. Domhnall Gleeson plays new editor Ned
Sampson, who tries to steer the newsroom through tight budgets and keep up with
reporting in the digital age. The show is filmed in the style of The Office
and brings back Oscar Núñez as Oscar Martinez.
Rise and Fall
Streaming from: September 5
Platform: Amazon MX Player
In this reality series hosted by Ashneer Grover, 16 celebrities are split into two groups. One of the groups lives in the basement while the other group gets to enjoy the luxuries of a penthouse. Their positions change as power shifts over a period of 42 days, with alliances and betrayals deciding who rises and who falls. The list of contestants include Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda and Arbaaz Patel.