‘Wednesday S2 Part 2’ to ‘Inspector Zende’: New films and shows dropping on OTT this week

From new episodes of a popular Netflix supernatural thriller series to a much-anticipated cop thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee, a variety of shows and films are set to hit the OTT space in the first week of September. Here’s everything you need to know.





Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

Streaming from: September 3

Platform: Netflix

The second part of Wednesday’s sophomore season picks up after Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) survives an attack at Willow Hill. Meanwhile, darker forces emerge at Nevermore Academy, threatening to upend the school. Among the other cast members, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers and Hunter Doohan are back, with Lady Gaga joining the ensemble.





Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2

Streaming from: September 4

Platform: Netflix

The stop-motion series adds four shorts to its first season. Haru continues her job at Pokémon Resort, where she welcomes new Pokémon like Luxray, Arcanine and Sealeo. Her work gets complicated as her ex-boyfriend Kent and Tyler’s uncle Dan arrive, testing her resolve as a concierge.





Dish It Out

Streaming from: September 5

Platform: Prime Video

Tilly Ramsay hosts this new cooking series, where each episode begins with her opening surprise ingredient boxes sent by celebrity chefs, social media stars and family members. She must then create dishes from them. Across eight episodes, more than 50 guests, including Gordon and Tana Ramsay, feature on the show.





Highest 2 Lowest

Streaming from: September 5

Platform: Apple TV+

Spike Lee directs this retelling of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low, set in New York. Denzel Washington plays music mogul David King, whose son is mistakenly kidnapped. The crisis forces him to choose between his empire and his family. Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky and Ice Spice round out the cast of the movie.





Inspector Zende

Streaming from: September 5

Platform: Netflix

Based on real events, Inspector Zende follows Mumbai police officer Madhukar Zende (Manoj Bajpayee) as he pursues serial killer Carl Bhojraj (Jim Sarbh) after the latter escapes from prison. Zende was the one who first nabbed Bhojraj years ago.





Kammattam

Streaming from: September 5

Platform: ZEE5

Based on a financial scandal in Thrissur, this Malayalam thriller follows Inspector Antonio George (Sudev Nair) as he digs into the curious case of a suspicious necklace found at an accident site. The six-episode series follows how the case unravels a crime network tied to banks.





The Paper

Streaming from: September 5

Platform: JioHotstar

This mockumentary comedy series follows the staff of the Toledo Truth Teller, a small newspaper facing closure. Domhnall Gleeson plays new editor Ned Sampson, who tries to steer the newsroom through tight budgets and keep up with reporting in the digital age. The show is filmed in the style of The Office and brings back Oscar Núñez as Oscar Martinez.





Rise and Fall

Streaming from: September 5

Platform: Amazon MX Player

In this reality series hosted by Ashneer Grover, 16 celebrities are split into two groups. One of the groups lives in the basement while the other group gets to enjoy the luxuries of a penthouse. Their positions change as power shifts over a period of 42 days, with alliances and betrayals deciding who rises and who falls. The list of contestants include Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda and Arbaaz Patel.