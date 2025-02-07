‘Horimiya’ to ‘My Dress-Up Darling’: Romcom anime streaming for free on Crunchyroll this month

Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll is offering free access to some of the most popular romcom anime to fans in India in February to mark Valentine’s Day, they announced on Friday. From the high school romance of Horimiya to the competitive world of Kaguya-sama: Love is War, here’s a look at the shows you cannot miss this month.

Horimiya

1 7

ADVERTISEMENT

A refreshing take on high school romance, Horimiya focuses on the beauty of a bond built on mutual trust and understanding while offering plenty of laughs. At the heart of this story are Kyoko Hori, a popular school girl, and Izumi Miyamura, her quiet and reticent classmate. Through their bond, the couple overcome their inner vulnerabilities and fears hidden from the world outside.

My Dress-Up Darling

2 7

If you have ever wondered what goes behind the making of a cosplay, My Dress-Up Darling is your go-to watch. This is a story of two polar opposites finding common ground through their passions. Wakana Gojo, a reserved boy who is skilled at making traditional Hina dolls, meets Marin Kitagawa, a cheerful girl with a love for cosplaying. When Marin asks Wakana to help her make the costumes, he reluctantly agrees, kicking off their journey of self-expression and friendship.

Fruits Basket

3 7

Tohru Honda thought her life was ruined when a family tragedy led to her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with a family of three — Yuki, Kyo and Shigure Soma. However, she soon comes to know that their family has a secret — when they are hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of their Zodiac.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

4 7

This is a story of foes turning sweethearts. Kaguya-sama: Love is War follows the rivalry between Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, two student council members who come up with devious plans to make the other confess their feelings, which often leads to thrilling twists and rib-tickling scenarios. The series also highlights the vulnerabilities of the two central characters, making for a raw and heartfelt portrayal of love.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

5 7

For those who find comfort in gaming, My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 will be relatable and heartwarming. The story follows Akane, who, after being cheated on, connects with Yamada, a pro gamer, while engaging in a MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game). Yamada’s reserved and stoic nature contrasts with Akane’s cheerful personality. Packed with amusing moments, the series also delves into the insecurities of someone who has been jilted in love. The anime is about healing and finding love in unexpected places.

A Sign of Affection

6 7

Yuki Itose is a hearing impaired student who grapples with the stress and challenges of college life. One day, while travelling in a train, she meets Itsuomi Nagi, a polyglot who travels around the world to learn about languages and cultures. As he gradually opens a new world to her, Yuki develops feelings for Itsuomi. The story follows their romantic journey as Itsuomo learns JSL (Japanese Sign Language) to be able to communicate with Yuki.

More anime to look forward to

7 7

Other anime you can watch for free this month include the BL anime Sasaki and Miyano, and the hilarious and quirky Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian. Other shows like A Couple of Cuckoos, Rent-A-Girlfriend, Ouran High School Host Club and More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers will also be available for free on the streamer.

Non-subscribers can also watch romcoms like An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride, Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! and Recovery of an MMO Junkie.

RELATED TOPICS Anime Romance Horimiya