Ukraine targets military infrastructure in Luhansk, Donetsk and Crimea with overnight strikes

Ukrainian forces launched a sweeping overnight assault on Russian military infrastructure and logistical hubs across Russian-occupied territories, including Luhansk, Donetsk and Crimea, between June 30 and July 1.

1 9 Firefighters work to put out a fire at the market hit by recent shelling, which local Russian-installed authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine, June 30, 2025. (Reuters)

The coordinated attacks involved the use of both drones and missiles, targeting what Ukrainian officials described as high-value strategic sites.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, stated to Bulgarian news outlet Novoinite, that Russian logistics were “burning” in Luhansk, a phrase implying that the strikes hit key military supply and operational centers.

The broader campaign, as reported by Euromaidan Press, reflects Ukraine’s continued strategy to undermine Russian military logistics, defense industry sites and energy infrastructure — both in occupied territories and within Russia itself.

While Ukraine’s military command has not issued an official statement regarding the strikes, Kovalenko characterised the precision attack on a target in Donetsk earlier on June 30 as “jewelry work,” calling the site “very juicy.”

Ukrainian media channel Supernova+ reported that the strike in Donetsk targeted the headquarters of Russia’s 8th Combined Arms Army.

The extent of the damage remains unclear, as independent verification of the strikes is still pending.

Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of Donetsk Oblast, confirmed that one person was killed and three others were injured in the aftermath of the attacks.

Russian media channels attempted to minimise the impact, asserting that no military personnel had been stationed in the building at the time of the strike, according to Euromaidan Press.

The strikes come amid a series of Ukrainian efforts to disrupt Russian logistical and military infrastructure deep within occupied territory, signaling a continued shift toward strategic, high-impact targets as the war drags on.

