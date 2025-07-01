Car sales 2025: Mahindra, TVS Motors retain top spot, decline for Tata Motors and Audi

1 7 Shutterstock picture.

Bajaj Auto sales up 1% at 3,60,806 units in June

Bajaj Auto reported 1 per cent year-on-year growth in total sales, including exports, to 3,60,806 units in June.

The Pune-based automobile firm had recorded total sales of 3,58,477 vehicles in June 2024, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, stood at 1,88,460 units last month as compared with 2,16,451 units a year ago, a dip of 13 per cent.

Exports during the month under review jumped 21 per cent to 1,72,346 vehicles from 1,42,026 vehicles in the year-ago period, the company said.

Toyota sales up 5% in June at 28,869 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said its sales increased 5 per cent year-on-year to 28,869 units in June.

The automaker dispatched 27,474 units in June 2024.

Last month, domestic sales stood at 26,453 units, while exports contributed 2,416 units, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

"We continue to strongly engage with our customers through after sales service support offerings and value-added offerings that are aimed at enriching their ownership experience at every step," Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, said.

"As we move through the rest of the year, we will remain agile and focused on what our customers want and continue to serve the market effectively," he added.

Mahindra overall sales up 14% in June at 78,969 units

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in its overall auto sales to 78,969 units in June.

In the passenger vehicles segment, the company said its utility vehicles sales surged 18 per cent to 47,306 units in the domestic market last month against 40,022 units in the year-ago period, up 18 per cent.

Domestic three-wheeler sales stood at 8,454 units, an increase of 37 per cent as compared with 6,180 units in June last year, M&M said in a statement.

Total exports increased 1 per cent year-on-year to 2,634 units last month.

"The quarter ended on a very positive note for us, marking the highest quarter ever for SUVs," Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) CEO - Automotive Division, said.

In the farm equipment sector (FES), the company said its total tractor sales (domestic and exports) rose 13 per cent to 53,392 units in June from 47,319 units a year ago.

In the domestic market, tractor sales grew 13 per cent to 51,769 units last month compared to 45,888 units in June last year.

Exports rose 13 per cent to 1,623 units from 1,431 units in June 2024.

TVS Motor sales up 10% in June

TVS Motor Company reported a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 4,02,001 units in June.

The company had reported a total sales of 3,33,646 units in June 2024.

Two-wheelers registered a growth of 20 per cent, with sales increasing from 3,22,168 units in June 2024 to 3,85,698 units in June 2025, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The domestic two-wheeler segment registered a growth of 10 per cent with sales increasing from 2,55,734 units in June last year to 2,81,012 units in June this year, it added.

Three-wheeler sales increased 42 per cent year-on-year to 16,303 units in June.

The company's total exports grew 54 per cent to 1,17,145 units in June, as compared to 76,074 units in the same month last year.

Royal Enfield sales up 22% at 89,540 units in June

Mid-size motorcycle maker Royal Enfield reported 22 per cent jump in total sales at 89,540 units in June, as compared to 73,141 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 76,957 units last month, as against 66,117 units in June 2024, up 16 per cent, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Exports grew 79 per cent at 12,583 units, as compared to 7,024 units in the year-ago month.

"We saw a strong double-digit growth in June, reflecting the steady momentum we have built across markets. Our motorcycles continued to perform well not just in India but in several key global markets, driven by a growing community of riders who resonate with our brand and purpose," Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said.

He further said: "We are confident of the growth momentum and are looking forward to building on this growth with a sharp focus on innovation, quality, and delivering a pure motorcycling experience."

Tata Motors' domestic sales dip 12% to 65,019 units in June

Tata Motors reported 12 per cent decline in total domestic wholesales at 65,019 units in June as compared with 74,147 units in the same month last year.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market, were down 15 per cent at 37,083 units as compared with 43,524 units in the year-ago month, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Total commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market fell 12 per cent to 27,936 units from 30,623 units in June last year.

"With forecasts for a healthy monsoon across the country, reduction in repo rate and renewing thrust on infrastructure development, we expect commercial vehicles volumes to improve progressively in the coming quarters," Executive Director Girish Wagh said.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra said: " Looking ahead, while overall industry growth is expected to remain subdued, Tata Motors is well positioned to leverage its new launches to outperform across segments—including hatchbacks and SUVs, while continuing to build on the EV momentum."

Audi retail sales decline 14% in Jan-Jun at 2,128 units

Luxury carmaker Audi said its half-yearly retail sales declined 63 per cent year-on-year to 2,128 units.

The company sold 2,477 units in the January-June period of last year.

The brand with the four rings is facing headwinds as slowing demand — driven by price increases from a weakening exchange rate and heightened market uncertainty amid evolving geopolitical tensions — continues to impact performance, Audi India said in a statement.

However, the company remains confident in the growth of the Indian luxury car market in the forthcoming festive season, driven by growing customer aspirations, it added.

"While H1 2025 presented unique market challenges, we have used this period to strengthen our foundation for sustainable growth," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

By prioritising a luxury-first approach and delivering exceptional customer experiences, the automaker continues to reinforce brand loyalty, he added.

"We see growth potential in the luxury segment in the second half of the year, fueled by new product introductions, our digital-first approach and unwavering focus on customer satisfaction," Dhillon said.

The company said its pre-owned car business showed resilience with steady performance and grew by 10 per cent year-on-year in the January-June period this year.