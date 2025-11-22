Vivek Oberoi’s ‘Mastiii 4’ edges past Farhan Akhtar’s ‘120 Bahadur’ on Day 1

Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Mastiiii 4, which hit theatres on Friday, opened to an average response at the box office. The latest instalment in the long-running adult-comedy franchise collected Rs 2.50 crore nett on Day 1, according to Sacnilk.

It managed a slight lead over Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur, which earned Rs 2.35 crore nett.

The Masti franchise began in 2004. The original film collected Rs 1.8 crore nett on Day 1. The second film in the franchise, Grand Mastiii, raked in Rs 12.5 crore nett on the opening day in 2013. Great Grand Mastiii, the third film ins the series, underperformed on opening day and earned Rs 2.5 crore nett.

According to the makers, Mastiii 4 has earned Rs 4.85 crore gross in India.

Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur, however, struggled to gain traction, clocking an all-India occupancy of around 5 per cent on opening day. The war drama chronicles the Battle of Rezang La.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2 remained steady on its eighth day in theatres, despite new releases. The film raked in Rs 2.25 crore nett on Friday, at par with the new releases.