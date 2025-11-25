Vishal Bhardwaj says people should not be ‘scared’ of AI: ‘You can’t fight progress’

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj recently said people shouldn’t be “scared” of AI, saying that it is an inevitable step in global progress.

Speaking at the annual Lata Mangeshkar memorial talk at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Friday, the filmmaker said, “We shouldn’t be scared of it, and shouldn’t discard it either. AI will never be able to fall in love. So, we should be very assured. It will never be able to feel death and love. So, that heart will remain ours. So, sooner or later we will get to know how to use it and not to use it.”

The 60-year-old filmmaker-composer recalled people panicking about the recent shift in technology following the advancement of AI. “When all these computers started changing, I remember there was a movement that computers will remove everyone. Now, can we think of life without computers? So, we can’t think. Because you can’t fight progress,” he added.

Kantara composer B Ajaneesh Loknath, who was also present at the session, highlighted that it differs from person to person about whether to use AI or not.

“Obviously, if you ask me, I will not use AI. It’s my preference. If it is used for the right, positive purpose, it’s a great thing. Or else, if it is not used, then…,” he said.

Vishal Bhardwaj last helmed the 2023 film Khufiya, a Netflix spy thriller starring Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.