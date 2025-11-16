Vishal Bhardwaj reveals how Gulzar saved the iconic ‘Jungle Book’ song from censorship

The playful word ‘chaddi’ from the iconic Jungle Book song was almost going to be censored, but veteran lyricist Gulzar insisted on keeping the track’s innocence and essence intact, composer Vishal Bhardwaj recalled at a recent panel discussion.

At the ongoing seventh edition of the Dehradun Literature Festival on Saturday, Bhardwaj recalled how the beloved title track for the animated series based on Rudyard Kipling’s novel was created. The 60-year-old composer was called in at the last minute to compose the track after the initial composer backed out.

“Back then, the NFDC dubbed foreign animated series into Hindi. The composer couldn’t make it due to an emergency, so Gulzar, who cared for me a lot, and I was struggling, called me over at his place,” Bhardwaj said.

“He said, 'we had to compose a song immediately, record it the next day, and it would air the day after'. That’s how and when we composed the song,” he added. He also said that the NFDC bureaucrats pointed out that the word sounded “odd”.

However, Gulzard refused to change it. “He said, ‘This oddness is in your mind. This is the child’s image. If the song goes on air, it will stay exactly like this. Otherwise, don’t air it,’” Bhardwaj revealed.

As there was no other option available, the song was released as it is.

Bhardwaj also highlighted that the Indian film industry creates very few films targeted for children.

“We never work for children's entertainment. They all have to depend either on Hollywood, or animation from outside or crass from the Bollywood, which has nothing for children,” the ace filmmaker said.

Several celebrated personalities like former CJI DY Chandrachud, actor-filmmaker Nandita Das, writer Shobhaa De, and singer Usha Uthup have attended the three-day literary festival at Doon International School.

The literature festival will conclude on Sunday.