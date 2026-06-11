Jennifer Saunders, Simone Ashley, Sharon Horgan among new cast additions to ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6

Disney has confirmed that Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard and Sharon Horgan have joined season six of Only Murders in the Building in recurring guest star roles.

Story details for the upcoming installment of the hit Hulu Original are being kept under wraps. The sixth season is currently filming in the UK, the first time the series has ventured overseas.

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Series leads Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez will return as the crime-solving trio Charles, Oliver and Mabel, alongside Michael Cyril Creighton.

The cast expansion follows a star-studded fifth season that featured Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest and Jermaine Fowler.

Only Murders in the Building is co-created and written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Executive producers for season six include Hoffman, Martin, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan.

The comedy-mystery series follows Charles, Oliver and Mabel, three eccentric neighbours who run a true-crime podcast and find themselves embroiled in solving murders in their New York apartment building Arconia.

Season five ended with the trio listening to Cinda Canning’s latest true-crime podcast, which detailed the case of a red-haired woman accused of murdering a royal descendant in London. According to the podcast, the woman was innocent and had been sent to the United States for protection.

Moments later, the red-haired woman arrived at the gates of the Arconia, only to be revealed as Cinda herself. The character had been fatally attacked in connection with the London-based royal scandal, setting up a new mystery for the series' next chapter.