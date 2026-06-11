Jeremy Strong steps into the shoes of Mark Zuckerberg in the trailer of ‘The Social Reckoning’

The first trailer of acclaimed screenwriter-director Aaron Sorkin’s much-awaited The Social Reckoning, a sequel to David Fincher’s Oscar-winning film The Social Network, was dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

The film once again brings Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to the forefront, this time amid mounting scrutiny over the social media giant's internal practices.

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Inspired by The Facebook Files, a series of investigative reports published by The Wall Street Journal, the drama explores allegations that Facebook downplayed or concealed internal research highlighting the platform's harmful effects.

Actor Jeremy Strong, best known for Succession and his Oscar-nominated turn in The Apprentice, steps into the role of Zuckerberg, previously portrayed by Jesse Eisenberg in the 2010 film.

In the trailer, Zuckerberg is seen preparing to testify before Congress following revelations by whistleblower Frances Haugen, who leaked confidential company documents to journalist Jeff Horwitz.

“I'm not two years out of a dorm room any more,” Zuckerberg says in one scene, while also describing himself as a “free speech absolutist”.

Oscar winner Mikey Madison plays Haugen. In the trailer, her character says, “I don’t want to be made an example of by a guy with unlimited resources”.

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White essays the role of Horwitz. The ensemble cast also includes Wunmi Mosaku, Bill Burr and Betty Gilpin.

Sorkin serves as both writer and director on the project. His previous directorial venture was the Nicole Kidman-starrer Being the Ricardos.

Released in 2010, The Social Network emerged as both a critical and commercial success, earning USD 224 million at the global box office and winning three Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Sorkin.

The Social Reckoning is slated to hit theatres on October 9.