Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ beats Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ at the domestic box office

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s latest historical drama Chhaava has crossed the domestic box office collection of Sunny Deol’s 2023 period action drama film Gadar 2, according to latest trade reports.

Chhaava has earned over Rs 527.31 crore nett in India since its February 14 release, industry data-tracking site Sacnilk reported on Tuesday. Gadar 2, according to Sacnilk, minted a little over Rs 525.70 crore nett in India during its theatrical run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava breached the Rs 200-crore mark within just seven days of its release.

The biopic stars Vicky as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s eldest son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife, while Akshaye Khanna portrays Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the film. The cast also includes Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta in key roles.

Chhaava has become the highest-grossing film of Vicky’s acting career in India, surpassing the 2019 war action film Uri: The Surgical Strike for which he won a National Award.

Following the blockbuster success of its Hindi version, a Telugu-dubbed version of Chhaava was released in theatres on March 7.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). It was released theatrically on August 11, 2023, and went on to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh reprise their roles from the original film in the sequel, which follows Tara Singh’s (Sunny) attempts to rescue his imprisoned son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma) during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Ameesha plays Sakeena, Tara’s wife and Jeete’s mother.

Gadar 2 is currently available to stream on ZEE5.