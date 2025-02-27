Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ inches closer to Rs 400-crore mark in India

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava inched closer to the Rs 400-crore club on Wednesday, with an earning of Rs 23 crore on Day 13, which took the film’s total collection to Rs 386.25 crore nett, industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk reported on Thursday.

Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava collected Rs 219.25 crore nett in the first week of theatrical run in India. The second week began with a collection of Rs 23.5 crore nett on second Friday, followed by Rs 84 crore nett over the second weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film remained strong on its second Monday, earning Rs 18 crore nett on Day 11. On second Tuesday, Chhaava earned Rs 18.5 crore nett, followed by Rs 23 crore nett on Wednesday.

Chhaava chronicles the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features a musical score composed by A.R. Rahman.

Meanwhile, Mudassar Aziz-directed Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh has earned Rs 6.2 crore nett in India in six days. The romcom raked in Rs 0.57 crore nett on Wednesday.

Among the Hollywood releases, Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World crossed the Rs 20-crore mark in India, collecting Rs 20.74 crore nett in 13 days.