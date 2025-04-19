Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari, Lakshya attend ‘Kesari: Chapter 2’ premiere; pictures inside

Vicky Kaushal, Suhana Khan and Shavari were among the Bollywood stars who joined Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan at the premiere night of historical drama Kesari: Chapter 2 on Thursday. Here’s a look at some moments from the star-studded event.

(Photo attribution: The official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions)

1 11

ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of barrister C. Sankaran Nair in the film, attended the event in a black suit paired with a white shirt.

2 11

Ananya Panday, who plays Dilreet Gill in the courtroom drama, looked elegant in a purple sari paired with a halter-neck embroidered blouse.

3 11

R. Madhavan looked dapper in an all-black ensemble at the premiere night of Kesari 2. The actor plays advocate Nevile McKinley in the film.

4 11

Karan Johar, who backed Kesari 2 under the banner of Dharma Productions, was spotted in a vibrant outfit at the film’s premiere on Thursday night.

5 11

Vicky Kaushal sported a simple and comfortable look at the premiere. He was spotted engrossed in conversation with R. Madhavan.

6 11

Actor Lakshya turned heads in a stylish laid-back look at the event. He is gearing up for the release of his second film, Chand Mera Dil, which also stars Ananya Panday.

7 11

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan cheered for her best friend Ananya. The Archies actress stunned in a gorgeous black one-shoulder dress.

8 11

Sharvari looked radiant in a yellow salwar suit with floral embroidery. The Munjya actress is currently gearing up for the release of Alpha, the first women-led film in YRF’s spy-verse.

9 11

Karan Johar posed with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who attended the event in a loose-fit ombre shirt and denim.

10 11

Actor Tiger Shroff looked stylish in an off-white knit mesh shirt. He rounded off his look with black shades.

11 11

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his acting debut with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan, attended the Kesari 2 premiere in an olive green bomber jacket, which complemented his beige sneakers.

Kesari Chapter 2 - The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh follows the story of barrister C. Sankaran Nair, who unraveled the truth behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It released in theatres on April 18.