Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon to get candid with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna on ‘Two Much… ’

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon are set to appear as special guests in the season finale of Prime Video’s celebrity chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the streamer announced on Monday.

The streamer dropped a poster featuring the actors alongside the show hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. “Charm, charisma and chaos incoming this Thursday #TwoMuchOnPrime, New Episode This Thursday,” Prime Video wrote alongside the poster on Instagram.

Fans can witness an episode packed with laughter, teasing, and a whole lot of chemistry.

New dad Vicky Kaushal sets the floor ablaze with his iconic Tauba Tauba dance steps. He also candidly confesses that he is ‘very scared’ of both Kajol and Twinkle.

Kriti will be spilling the beans about her beau, who is not from the Bollywood industry, to which Twinkle claimed that she already knows his name.

The episode, conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia, is set to premiere on Thursday on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Anand L. Rai’s upcoming romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein alongside Dhanush.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal, who recently became a parent with Katrina Kaif is shooting for his upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Love & War.