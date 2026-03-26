Vicky Kaushal is all praises for Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller saga starring Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday praised filmmaker Aditya Dhar for the success of his spy saga Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, saying he is “very happy” to see audiences embracing the films.

Kaushal, who previously collaborated with Dhar on the 2019 hit Uri: The Surgical Strike, said he has watched the first instalment but is yet to see the sequel, which released on March 19 and has already crossed Rs 900-crore mark globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm just very happy to see how Dhurandhar is working. I loved the first part, I'm yet to watch the second part. But Aditya is a great filmmaker, he’s got a great cast together,” Kaushal said.

“I’m so happy that everyone is loving the film so much and I can't wait to catch it as soon as I go back to Mumbai,” he told PTI at the red carpet of the inaugural International Film Festival of Delhi.

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as a major commercial success, earning over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. The spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh as an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal syndicates and political networks in Pakistan to dismantle a terror operation targeting India.

The film also featured an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

The sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the story by charting the rise of Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in Karachi’s underworld, while also exploring his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his transformation into a covert operative.

Meanwhile, the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026 will showcase 140 films from 47 countries across multiple venues in the national capital, New Delhi. The event is being organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation in association with the Delhi government.