‘Eyes filled with joy’: Mammootty shares health update, industry colleagues cheer

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has recovered from a recent health scare, ending weeks of speculation over his condition. The actor conveyed his gratitude to fans and well-wishers through a message posted by his aide George Sebastian on Instagram.

George, who is also the managing director of Mammootty’s production banner Mammootty Kampany, posted on Instagram on behalf of the actor. “I stand in front of you with my eyes filled with joy. And for those who prayed, to those who stood with me, to those who comforted me, saying that nothing will happen, with unending love, dear ones... Thank you,” the post read.

The team did not disclose details of the illness.

The recovery drew an outpouring of relief from colleagues and admirers. Mohanlal shared a photograph of himself kissing Mammootty on the cheek with hugs and heart emojis. Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote on Instagram, “Cannot wait to see you back on the big screen Mammukka”.

Manju Warrier said, “Welcome back, Tiger!” while Tovino Thomas welcomed him as “chief”. Veteran actor VK Sreeraman recalled that Mammootty had personally called him to say he had “passed the last test”.

The actor’s health had been the subject of speculation earlier this year, with rumours of cancer doing the rounds. In March, his team denied the chatter, calling it “fake news” and attributing his absence from sets to a Ramzan break.

In June, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, a close friend of Mammootty, had confirmed to Reporter TV that Mammootty was under treatment for a “minor health complication” but reassured fans he was fine.

The 73-year-old star’s next release, Kalamkaval, is slated for an October 9 theatrical release. He will also appear in Patriot alongside Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil.