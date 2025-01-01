Sai Paranjpye to be honoured with Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award at Ajanta-Ellora Film Festival

Veteran director-writer Sai Paranjpye, known for slice-of-life films such as "Sparsh", "Chashme Buddoor", "Katha", and "Saaz", will receive the Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) 2025.

The 10th edition of the film gala is scheduled to be held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from January 15 to January 19.

AIFF chairman Nandkishor Kagliwal, chief mentor Ankushrao Kadam and honorary chairman of AIFF, director Ashutosh Gowariker made the announcement on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Paranjpye, a one of the pillars of the 'parallel cinema' movement of India in the 1970s and 1980s alongside Shyam Benegal, Govind Nihalani, Mani Kaul, Saeed Akhtar Mirza, and Kumar Shahani, has helmed several plays and children's dramas in addition to film direction.

She has also made substantial contributions to Marathi literature, with plays including "Jaswandi", "Sakkhe Shejari", and "Albel".

The award will be conferred upon Paranjpye, 86, during the opening ceremony of the festival on January 15 at Rukmini Auditorium of MGM University Campus in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The four-time National Award winner will receive a Padmapani memento, a letter of honour and a monetary reward of Rs 2 lakh.

The Padmapani Award Selection Committee consists of film critic Latika Padgaonkar (chairperson), Gowariker, director-writers Sunil Sukthankar and Chandrakant Kulkarni, stated the release.

Paranjpye, a graduate from Delhi's National School of Drama, started her career at the All India Radio (AIR) in Pune as an announcer.

Paranjpye, who twice served as the Chairperson of Children's Film Society of India (CFSI), was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2006.

