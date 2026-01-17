Aimee Lou Wood, David Jonsson to announce 2026 BAFTA Film Awards nominations

British actors Aimee Lou Wood and David Jonsson will announce nominations for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, the organisers said on Friday.

“The wonderful Aimee Lou Wood and David Jonsson will be joining us to announce the 2026 #EEBAFTAs nominations LIVE on YouTube on Tuesday 27 January at 12PM GMT,” reads the announcement on the official Instagram page of the award ceremony.

Jonsson and Wood will begin hosting the nominations ceremony, which will start at 12pm GMT (5.30pm IST) on January 27 at the British Academy’s headquarters in London. It will be livestreamed on BAFTA’s YouTube channel and X page.

After the first round of voting, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another led with 16 nods across all the longlist categories. Other titles include Hamnet and Sinners with 14 nods each, followed by Marty Supreme with 13, and Bugonia and Frankenstein with 12 each.

Wood, who shot to fame for her role in Netflix series Sex Education, grew in popularity with The White Lotus last year. She won the BAFTA TV award for best female comedy performance for her breakout role in Sex Education.

In 2023, Wood was nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award. She is currently shooting Sam Mendes’ four-part biopic about the Beatles.

Jonsson won the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2025 after his roles in Alien: Romulus and his breakout role in Rye Lane. He was recently seen in The Long Walk and Wasteman, which is on the BAFTA longlist for outstanding debut by a British writer.

Jonsson is also set to star as Sammy Davis in the upcoming film Scandalous! alongside Sydney Sweeney. It is directed by Colman Domingo.