Harry Styles to release new album ‘Kiss All the Time Disco, Occasionally’ in March

Singer Harry Styles is set to release his upcoming album titled Kiss All the Time Disco, Occasionally on March 6, he announced Friday.

The 31-year-old singer shared the announcement on Instagram alongside a cover picture of the album, which features Styles with the title and release date.

“Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. March 6th,” reads the caption.

The singer, known for hits like As It Was and Watermelon Sugar, made his singing debut back in 2010 as a solo artiste at The X Factor UK. Following his stint on the talent platform, Styles formed the boy band One Direction with Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

After his time with One Direction, Styles embarked on his solo career with his debut solo single Sign of the Times in April 2017. He followed it up with a self-titled album later that year.

The upcoming album Kiss All the Time Disco, Occasionally marks Styles’ fourth album.